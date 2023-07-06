FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Acquires 18,318 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,318 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AT&T by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,203,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,494,953. The company has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.32.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.