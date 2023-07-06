FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Acquires New Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,113,000 after purchasing an additional 226,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cummins by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,312,000 after purchasing an additional 266,704 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,360,000 after purchasing an additional 287,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,947,000 after buying an additional 70,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,112,000 after buying an additional 55,502 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $240.52. 169,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,261. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.60 and a 52 week high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

