FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 105 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 23,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 251.0% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 8,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.66. The company had a trading volume of 23,092,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,697,900. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

