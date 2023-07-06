FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $316,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.13. The company had a trading volume of 22,005,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,471,395. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $180.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.13, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,973 shares of company stock valued at $30,967,084 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

