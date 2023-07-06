FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Purchases 261 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 25,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 46,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,354. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average of $98.29.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

