FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 6,048 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,747,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,837,004. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

