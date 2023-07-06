FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Takes $246,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,222,000 after acquiring an additional 408,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,870,000 after acquiring an additional 171,182 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,533. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $187.82. The stock has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

