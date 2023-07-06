Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $350.54

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 350.54 ($4.45) and traded as low as GBX 343 ($4.35). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 343.50 ($4.36), with a volume of 235,899 shares changing hands.

Fidelity European Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 350.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 341.18. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,391.40 and a beta of 0.78.

About Fidelity European Trust

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

