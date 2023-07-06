Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 630 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $69,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11,831.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,940,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873,668 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806,828 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $218.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $300.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

