Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 67,282 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.16% of Marathon Petroleum worth $94,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,375,000 after buying an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after buying an additional 674,456 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $115.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

