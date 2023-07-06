Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,860,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,982 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $200,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average is $69.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

