Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 732,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,697 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $85,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY opened at $112.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $128.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

