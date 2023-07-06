Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,103 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.13% of Sherwin-Williams worth $76,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.53.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $256.86 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $266.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

