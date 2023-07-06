Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,827 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.25% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $126,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after buying an additional 2,113,214 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 62,430.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,036,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 2,033,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $160,535,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $183.34 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.82.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.