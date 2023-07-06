Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 14,877 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,877 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $295,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $403.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $306.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.16.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

