Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,865 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $104,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $160.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $162.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.