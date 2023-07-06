Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 62,003 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,003 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.11% of NextEra Energy worth $171,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NEE opened at $73.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

