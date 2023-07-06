Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 7,848 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 608,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.11% of Emerson Electric worth $53,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1,073.3% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 53,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $88.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day moving average of $86.67. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

