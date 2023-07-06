Financial Analysis: CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.2% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Model N shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of CEVA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Model N and CEVA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N 0 1 4 0 2.80 CEVA 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Model N currently has a consensus target price of $43.56, indicating a potential upside of 25.20%. CEVA has a consensus target price of $35.33, indicating a potential upside of 42.76%. Given CEVA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CEVA is more favorable than Model N.

This table compares Model N and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N -21.90% -6.86% -1.99% CEVA -20.43% -0.09% -0.08%

Risk & Volatility

Model N has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Model N and CEVA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N $219.16 million 6.05 -$28.64 million ($1.38) -25.21 CEVA $134.65 million 4.30 -$23.18 million ($1.14) -21.71

CEVA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Model N. Model N is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CEVA beats Model N on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Model N



Model N, Inc. provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud. It also provides Deal Management, which increases deal conversion and pricing consistency; Deal Intelligence that controls price concessions and determines ideal prices; Channel Management, which provides manufacturers a view of inventory, as well as evaluate price protection and stock rotation, and matching available inventory to quotes; Market Development Fund Management that allows companies to streamline their MDF process and reduce revenue leakage; Rebates Management, which centralizes control of rebate programs; and Channel Data Management that automates the process of collection, cleansing, validation, and standardization of channel partner data, such as POS, inventory, and claims, as well as Payment Management. In addition, the company offers implementation, application, business, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About CEVA



CEVA, Inc. operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI). The company licenses a family of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, and integrated IP solutions, including DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, broadband, cellular IoT, and radio access network; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled devices; audio/voice/sound and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for wearables, hearables, and multiple IoT markets; sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit solutions for hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls, and IoT; and wireless IoT for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 4/5/6/6E, Ultra-wideband (UWB), and NB-IoT. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace and defense, and IoT companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

