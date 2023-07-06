Financial Comparison: SunCar Technology Group (SDA) & Its Rivals

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) is one of 693 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SunCar Technology Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SunCar Technology Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCar Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SunCar Technology Group Competitors 113 588 865 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.64%. Given SunCar Technology Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SunCar Technology Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

41.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCar Technology Group N/A -38.40% 3.68% SunCar Technology Group Competitors -60.21% -65.76% -0.91%

Risk and Volatility

SunCar Technology Group has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCar Technology Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SunCar Technology Group N/A -$290,000.00 -130.78 SunCar Technology Group Competitors $1.37 billion $30.18 million 7.03

SunCar Technology Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SunCar Technology Group. SunCar Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SunCar Technology Group competitors beat SunCar Technology Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunCar Technology Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business. The Insurance Intermediation Business segment provides traditional auto insurance renewal services and new energy vehicles insurance services. The Automotive After-Sales Business provides after-sales services to banking, insurance companies, and other customer types. The Technology Business segment provides auto insurance SaaS products and other technical services. SunCar Technology Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.