First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:FDEU opened at $12.89 on Thursday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
