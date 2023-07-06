First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FDEU opened at $12.89 on Thursday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $177,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

