First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,455 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises 1.5% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.33% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,697,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,407,000 after buying an additional 717,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,442,000 after buying an additional 670,673 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after buying an additional 605,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,348,000 after buying an additional 334,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1,789.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 323,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDVY stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.49. 29,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,977. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.2077 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

