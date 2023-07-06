First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,455 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises 1.5% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.33% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,697,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,407,000 after buying an additional 717,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,442,000 after buying an additional 670,673 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after buying an additional 605,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,348,000 after buying an additional 334,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1,789.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 323,410 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SDVY stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.49. 29,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,977. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
- Three Value Stocks To Ride China’s Latest Economic Data
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.