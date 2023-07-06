First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Holdings Lifted by Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,167 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 16.2% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $17,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 444.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $43.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,209. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

