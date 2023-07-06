Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Insider Sells £12,400 in Stock

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Free Report) insider Alexander Harrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.79), for a total transaction of £12,400 ($15,738.04).
Fiske Stock Performance
Shares of LON:FKE opened at GBX 65 ($0.82) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 66.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.29. The company has a market cap of £7.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,083.33 and a beta of 0.01. Fiske plc has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 75 ($0.95).
Fiske Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fiske
- Three Value Stocks To Ride China’s Latest Economic Data
- High-Yield Bassett Furniture Rocks Into Reversal
- New Name, Coherent is a Compelling AI Data Infrastructure Play
- Is It Time to Get into Piedmont Lithium Pre-Production?
- Yield Curve Tests New Lows, Where Markets Are Seeking Safety
Receive News & Ratings for Fiske Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiske and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.