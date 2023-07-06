Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Insider Sells £12,400 in Stock

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Free Report) insider Alexander Harrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.79), for a total transaction of £12,400 ($15,738.04).

Fiske Stock Performance

Shares of LON:FKE opened at GBX 65 ($0.82) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 66.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.29. The company has a market cap of £7.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,083.33 and a beta of 0.01. Fiske plc has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 75 ($0.95).

Fiske Company Profile

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client deposit accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and safe custody services to private clients.

