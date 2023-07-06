Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stake Raised by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Five9 worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,988 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,695,000 after buying an additional 1,122,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Five9 by 3,131.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,040,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,200 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,331,000 after purchasing an additional 837,067 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $55,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $8,045,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $8,045,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $87,892.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,338.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,258 shares of company stock worth $20,065,133 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $81.56 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.51.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. Research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

