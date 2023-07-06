Flare (FLR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.14 Million

Flare (FLR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. Flare has a total market capitalization of $264.59 million and $5.14 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flare has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 18,971,031,233 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 18,971,031,233.069645 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01386813 USD and is down -5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $4,388,082.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

