Forte Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $294.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.44. The firm has a market cap of $754.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $298.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,930 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.41.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.