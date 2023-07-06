Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $73.16 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

