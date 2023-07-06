Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises about 1.9% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 891.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 91,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.
