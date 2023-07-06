FTX Token One Day Volume Hits $24.45 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One FTX Token token can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00004948 BTC on popular exchanges. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $491.95 million and approximately $24.45 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token launched on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

