FY2023 EPS Estimates for Arch Capital Group Ltd. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arch Capital Group in a report released on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $5.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.47. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.10.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $73.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average is $68.62. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,026.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,454.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

