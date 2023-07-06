FY2025 EPS Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 5th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $1.49 EPS.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11).
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ AVDL opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Linda Palczuk purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,424. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $92,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 264.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.
About Avadel Pharmaceuticals
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.
