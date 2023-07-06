G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $292.77 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, G999 has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00041373 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013794 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.