Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $18,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gartner by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 53.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,225,029.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.35, for a total transaction of $303,039.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,520.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total transaction of $316,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,225,029.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $346.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.55. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.05 and a 52 week high of $363.12.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

