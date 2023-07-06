GateToken (GT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.36 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. GateToken has a market cap of $418.25 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for $4.28 or 0.00014137 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019390 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,271.18 or 0.99970145 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002154 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,702,799 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,702,798.5329322 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.30905658 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $922,855.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

