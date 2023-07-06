Gateway Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $159,174.74 (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.22 million and $159,174.74 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gateway Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 1.07196146 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $154,691.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gateway Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gateway Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.