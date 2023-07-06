Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Gap Up to $31.90

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.90, but opened at $32.86. Genelux shares last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 4,883 shares changing hands.

Genelux Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter worth $1,247,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genelux during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Genelux during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

