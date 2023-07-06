Getech Group (LON:GTC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.08

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.08 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 9.60 ($0.12). Getech Group shares last traded at GBX 9.80 ($0.12), with a volume of 5,000 shares.

Getech Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.05. The company has a market capitalization of £6.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Getech Group Company Profile

Getech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides government advisory, geoscience, and geospatial services. It operates in three segments: Products, Services, and Asset development. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.

