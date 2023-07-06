Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.53. The company has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

