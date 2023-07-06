Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 780,719 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 283,667 shares.The stock last traded at $23.35 and had previously closed at $23.99.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 2.4 %
The company has a market cap of $693.87 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.