Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Stock Price Up 20%

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Free Report)’s stock price rose 20% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 338,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 973% from the average daily volume of 31,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Gold Springs Resource Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$23.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Gold Springs Resource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs project covering approximately 7,847 hectares located in straddles eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Springs Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Springs Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.