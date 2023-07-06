Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $41.73

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and traded as low as $41.38. Golden Entertainment shares last traded at $41.65, with a volume of 87,455 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $278.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.

