Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Good Times Restaurants from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.04. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Good Times Restaurants

(Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.