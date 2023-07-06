GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.12

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 882981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

GoviEx Uranium Stock Down 11.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.34.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

