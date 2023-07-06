Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $80.06

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$80.06 and traded as low as C$77.41. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$79.57, with a volume of 31,138 shares.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRT.UN shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.25.
The firm has a market cap of C$5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$80.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.26.
Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.
