Greenfields Petroleum (CVE:GNF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.30

Shares of Greenfields Petroleum Co. (CVE:GNF – Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.30. Greenfields Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 3,600 shares.

Greenfields Petroleum Trading Down 21.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$651,600.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.88.

About Greenfields Petroleum

(Free Report)

Greenfields Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development and production of proven oil and gas reserves primarily in the Republic of Azerbaijan. It holds interests in the Bahar project, which consists of the Bahar gas field, Gum Deniz oil field, and exploration area covering an area of approximately 76,500 acres of producing oil field and a gas field located in the shallow waters of the Caspian Sea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenfields Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenfields Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.