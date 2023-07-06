Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regions Financial Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on RF. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $17.70. 2,130,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,587,684. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Company Profile



Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

