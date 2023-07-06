Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 160.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,494 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAAA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,652,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,890,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,357,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,864,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,303,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.66. 95,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,215. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.60.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Dividend Announcement

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

