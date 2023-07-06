Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,944,000 after purchasing an additional 224,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,026,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,094,000 after buying an additional 235,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,773,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,490,000 after buying an additional 943,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,269,000 after buying an additional 1,089,054 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,184. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.98. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.63%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

