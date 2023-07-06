Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,935,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,421,997. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

